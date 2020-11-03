COVID-19 Cases See another Record on Tuesday

TIRANA, November 3

Albania is reporting its worst week ever for new COVID-19 cases since March. Health Authorities reported 381 coronavirus cases and five deaths on Tuesday. The total number of positive COVID-19 cases in Albania, as reported by authorities, is 21,904. Of those, 9,899 cases are still active. Meanwhile, 532 cases of COVID-19 have resulted in deaths since the pandemic began.

Based on the official data, 1,684 tests were conducted during the last 24 hours, while 106 patients recovered from the virus infection.

Currently, 336 patients are hospitalized, 13 are in the intensive care unit, and four are intubated.

Breakdown of active cases by region

Tirana – 4,968

Durres – 906

Fier – 773

Korca – 630

Shkodra – 556

Lezha – 450

Elbasan – 446

Vlora – 414

Berat – 292

Kukes – 216

Gjirokastra – 151

Diber – 97

