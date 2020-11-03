COVID-19 Cases See another Record on Tuesday

TIRANA, November 3
Albania is reporting its worst week ever for new COVID-19 cases since March. Health Authorities reported 381 coronavirus cases and five deaths on Tuesday. The total number of positive COVID-19 cases in Albania, as reported by authorities, is 21,904. Of those, 9,899 cases are still active. Meanwhile, 532 cases of COVID-19 have resulted in deaths since the pandemic began.
Based on the official data, 1,684 tests were conducted during the last 24 hours, while 106 patients recovered from the virus infection.
Currently, 336 patients are hospitalized, 13 are in the intensive care unit, and four are intubated.
Breakdown of active cases by region
Tirana – 4,968
Durres – 906
Fier – 773
Korca – 630
Shkodra – 556
Lezha – 450
Elbasan – 446
Vlora – 414
Berat – 292
Kukes – 216
Gjirokastra – 151
Diber – 97
Source: Health Ministry
