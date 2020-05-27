COVID-19 Cases Reach 1,050 in Albania

TIRANA, May 27

As of Wednesday, 21 additional cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Albania. Based on the data shared from Public Health authorities on the daily updates, all the new cases were reported in the capital city Tirana. Further on, 13 out of the 21 new cases were confirmed among patients and health-care staff at Mother Teresa University Hospital. Based on the epidemiological data, all those cases were contacts with a nurse infected outside of the medical canter facility. The nurse was among the new cases confirmed two days ago.

Currently, the total number of COVID-29 cases in Albania is 1,050 while, 25 out of 205 active cases are hospitalized. On the other hand, more than 800 patients have recovered.

Health authorities call on citizens to comply with the safety measures, avoid crowded places, and to practice social distancing.

COVID-19 Stats, May 27th

Positive cases – 1,050

Recovered patients – 812

Active cases – 205

Deaths – 33

Breakdown of active cases by city

Tirana – 101

Durres – 51

Kruja – 23

Shkodra – 12

Kamza – 9

Berat – 6

Fier – 2

Korca – 1

Source/Photo credit: Health Ministry