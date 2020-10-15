COVID-19 Cases Increase Significantly in Albania

TIRANA, October 15
On Thursday, Albanian Health Authorities reported 257 new cases of coronavirus and five deaths. According to the data provided by the Health Ministry, 1,398 tests were conducted during the last 24-hours confirmed positive cases in the following cities:
Tirana – 83
Fier – 29
Durres – 27
Shkodra – 20
Korca – 14
Berati – 12
Elbasan – 11
Mirdita – 8
Lushnja – 7
Tropoja – 6
Lezha, Librazhd, and Kucova – 4
Kukes and Kavaja – 3
Hasi, Vlora, Gjirokastra, Pogradec, Ura Vajgurore, and Divjaka – 2
Kruja, Devolli, Kamza, Mati, Tepelena, Dibra, Perrenjas, Roskovec, Memaliaj, and Gramshi – 1
Based on the data, 102 patients recovered from the infection, bringing the total to 9,864. Meanwhile, there’s a total of 5,909 active cases, with almost half of the cases in the region of Tirana.
Currently, there are 249 patients hospitalized, 21 are in the intensive care unit and five are intubated.
Health authorities call on citizens to comply with the new measures that make the use of face masks mandatory both outdoors and in indoor closed spaces.
COVID-19 statistics October 15
Total positive cases – 16,212
Recovered cases – 9,864
Active cases – 5,909
Deaths – 439
Breakdown of active cases by region
Tirana – 2,935
Durres – 620
Shkodra – 439
Korca – 329
Fier – 336
Lezha – 299
Elbasan – 257
Vlora – 210
Berat – 174
Kukes – 164
Diber – 78
Gjirokastra – 65
Source: Health Ministry
Leave a Reply