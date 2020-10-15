COVID-19 Cases Increase Significantly in Albania

TIRANA, October 15

On Thursday, Albanian Health Authorities reported 257 new cases of coronavirus and five deaths. According to the data provided by the Health Ministry, 1,398 tests were conducted during the last 24-hours confirmed positive cases in the following cities:

Tirana – 83

Fier – 29

Durres – 27

Shkodra – 20

Korca – 14

Berati – 12

Elbasan – 11

Mirdita – 8

Lushnja – 7

Tropoja – 6

Lezha, Librazhd, and Kucova – 4

Kukes and Kavaja – 3

Hasi, Vlora, Gjirokastra, Pogradec, Ura Vajgurore, and Divjaka – 2

Kruja, Devolli, Kamza, Mati, Tepelena, Dibra, Perrenjas, Roskovec, Memaliaj, and Gramshi – 1

Based on the data, 102 patients recovered from the infection, bringing the total to 9,864. Meanwhile, there’s a total of 5,909 active cases, with almost half of the cases in the region of Tirana.

Currently, there are 249 patients hospitalized, 21 are in the intensive care unit and five are intubated.

Health authorities call on citizens to comply with the new measures that make the use of face masks mandatory both outdoors and in indoor closed spaces.

COVID-19 statistics October 15

Total positive cases – 16,212

Recovered cases – 9,864

Active cases – 5,909

Deaths – 439

Breakdown of active cases by region

Tirana – 2,935

Durres – 620

Shkodra – 439

Korca – 329

Fier – 336

Lezha – 299

Elbasan – 257

Vlora – 210

Berat – 174

Kukes – 164

Diber – 78

Gjirokastra – 65

Source: Health Ministry