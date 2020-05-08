COVID-19 Cases in Albania Reach 850

TIRANA, May 8

Eight new cases of coronavirus were confirmed in Albania during the last 24-hours, Eugena Tomini from the Public health Institute said during the daily update. She added that 238 new tests were conducted bringing the total number of tests to 10,044. The new cases were reported in Tirana, Kruja, Shkodra, Fier, and Kamza. Moreover, she said that 620 out of 850 confirmed cases have recovered. Currently, there are 199 active cases in the country. Tomini said that 30 patients are hospitalized with five of them in the intensive care unit.

COVID-19 Stats 8 May

Total tests conducted: 10,044

Positive cases: 850

Recoveries: 620

Active cases: 199

Deaths: 31

Breakdown of active cases by city

Tirana – 93

Kruja – 62

Shkodra – 17

Kamza – 9

Kurbin – 4

Elbasan – 3

Fier – 4

Mirdita – 2

Berat – 2

Durres – 1

Korca – 1

Lezha – 1

Source: Ministry of Health