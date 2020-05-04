COVID-19 Cases in Albania Reach 803

TIRANA, May 4

Public Health officials confirmed eight new COVID-19 cases in Albanian during the last 24 hours, bringing the total number to 803 cases. The last 140 conducted confirmed new cases in Tirana, Elbasan, and Durres. Currently, 68 percent of the total coronavirus cases in Albania have recovered. Only 229 out of the 803 cases are still active.

Most of the active cases are in self-isolation. They show little or no symptoms at all and are under the care of family doctors.

Health authorities call on citizens to be careful and comply with the safety rules.

Breakdown of active COVID-19 cases by city

Tirana 93

Kruja 87

Shkodra 17

Kurbin 14

Kukes 5

Elbasan 4

Mirdita 2

Berat 2

Durres 1

Korca 1

Lezha 1

Lushnja 1

Mat 1

Source: Health Ministry