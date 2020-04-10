COVID-19 Cases in Albania now at 416

TIRANA, April 10

As of Friday, seven new COVID-19 cases were reported in Albania bringing the total to 416. Marjeta Dervishi from the Public Health Institute said in an official statement that 162 tests were conducted during the last 24-hours. So far, the total number of tests conducted in Albania is 3,385. The new confirmed cases were reported in Tirana and Shkodra. Dervishi pointed out that 17 patients recovered during the last 24 hour hours bringing the total number of recovered patients to 182. Meanwhile, the total number of coronavirus-related deaths is 23.

Currently, 56 patients are hospitalized in the two COVID hospitals in Tirana.

Here is a breakdown of cases in Albania by city

Tirana – 199

Durresi – 38

Lushnja – 5

Elbasani – 15

Fieri – 32

Rrogozhina – 4

Kavaja – 8

Korca – 17

Vlora – 5

Shkodra – 49

Lezha – 14

Berati – 2

Hasi – 12

Kruja – 5

Tropoja – 4

Puka – 4

Mirdita – 3

Source/Photo Credit: Health Ministry