COVID-19 Cases in Albania Jump to 409

TIRANA, April 9

As of Thursday, nine new cases of the novel coronavirus were reported in Albania bringing the total to 409. Rovena Daja from the Public Health Institute said in an official statement that 234 tests were conducted during the last 24-hours.

The new confirmed cases were reported in Tirana and Elbasan. Daja pointed out that 11 patients recovered during the last 24 hour hours bring the total number of recovered patients to 165.

Currently, 58 patients are hospitalized in the two COVID hospitals in Tirana. Based on the data unveiled by the public health officials, in terms of gender, 53 percent of the patients tested positive so far are male.

Here is a breakdown of cases in Albania by city

Tirana – 196

Durresi – 38

Lushnja – 5

Elbasani – 15

Fieri – 32

Rrogozhina – 4

Kavaja – 8

Korca – 17

Vlora – 5

Shkodra – 45

Lezha – 14

Berati – 2

Hasi – 12

Kruja – 5

Tropoja – 4

Puka – 4

Mirdita – 3

Source: Health Ministry