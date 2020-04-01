COVID-19 Cases in Albania Jump to 259

TIRANA, April 1

With additional 16 new COVID-19 cases confirmed by Public Health officials on Wednesday, the number of total cases related to the novel coronavirus in Albania reached 259.

Silva Bino from the Public Health Institute said in a press statement that epidemiological and clinical investigations are carried out by local health specialists to identify possible contacts of the new confirmed cases and to stop the spread of the virus. New cases were confirmed in Tirana, Durres, Kavaja, and Korca.

The death toll also jumped to 15 during the last 24 hours, while the total number of recovered patients reached 67. According to Bino, the average age of Albania’s COVID-19 cases is 50 years of age. So far, the total number of tests conducted is 1,823.

Breakdown of total active cases by city

Tirana – 140

Durresi – 29

Lushnja – 4

Elbasani – 5

Fieri – 23

Rrogozhina – 2

Kavaja – 5

Korca – 16

Vlora – 5

Shkodra – 8

Lezha – 5

Berati – 1

Hasi – 2

Kruja – 5

Tropoja – 4

Puka – 3

Mirdita – 2

Source/Photo Credit: The Public Health Institute