COVID-19 Cases Continue to Spike in Albania

TIRANA, June 29

The coronavirus infections and deaths have been rising during the recent weeks in Albania. As of Monday, 64 new cases were reported in the country, while the number of coronavirus-related deaths reached 58. According to official authorities, this is the fourth week in a row that the country reports jumps in COVID-19 cases and hospitalized patients. Hence, Public Health officials call on businesses and commercial entities and citizens to strictly respect and fully comply with safety protocols, hygiene measures, and to wear face masks. Moreover, health specialists recommend citizens to avoid physical contact including handshakes and hugs, festive gatherings of more than ten people.

Based on the data made public during the daily update, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Albania sits at 2,466. Currently, there are 970 active cases while 1,438 have recovered. Further on, 84 patients are hospitalized at the Infectious Diseases Hospital with 11 patients in the intensive care unit and two in intubation.

The new cases were reported in Tirana 15, 13 in Kruja, 11 in Shkodra, seven in Durres, four in Lezha, three in Kukes, three in Puka, two in Kurbin, one in Korca, one in Elbasan, one in Vlora, one in Berat, one in Mat, and one in Pogradec.

Tirana, Durres, and Shkodra are the worst-hit regions with the highest number of active cases.

COVID-19 Statistics, June 29

Positive cases – 2,466

Active cases – 970

Recovered patients – 1,438

Deaths – 58

Breakdown of active cases by region

Tirana – 358

Durres – 198

Shkodra – 155

Vlora – 100

Fier – 47

Lezha – 39

Korca – 28

Kukes – 18

Elbsasan – 13

Gjirokastra – 7

Berat – 6

Dibra – 1

Globally, the coronavirus cases have past ten million, while the pandemic claimed 500,000 lives worldwide in seven months.

Source: Health Ministry