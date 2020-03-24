COVID-19: Albania Confirms 5th Death and 19 New Cases

TIRANA, March 24

Public health officials announced on Tuesday that Albania has a new confirmed death due to the novel coronavirus, COVID-19. A Tirana patient was the latest casualty of the virus. That brings the number of deaths in Albania to five including one in Durres, one in Lushnja, one in Kavaja, and one in Berat. The latest patient to die was a 49-year-old man with underlying health conditions.

Eugena Tomini from the Public Health Institute confirmed the data during a news conference while saying that the country now has 123 confirmed cases of COVID-19. The cases are spread out across 13 districts across the country including Lezha and Hasi.

In the meantime, Tomini said that 10 patients have recovered so far and undergo self-isolation for 14 days.

The latest up-to-date estimates confirm that Albania has conducted a total of 930 tests. Following the additional 19 new cases, health specialists are tracking down possible contacts of the patients to find and isolate them and stop the spread of the virus.

Health authorities an important request for people who are worried or have flu-like symptoms: Do not go to a hospital!

They advise citizens to call the toll-free green number 0800 40 40 if they have questions or need to get in contact with the family doctor.

Breakdown of total active cases by city

Tirana – 72

Durresi – 8

Lushnja – 4

Elbasani – 2

Fieri – 12

Rrogozhina – 2

Kavaja – 4

Korca – 9

Vlora – 4

Shkodra – 2

Lezha – 1

Berati – 1

Hasi – 2

Source: Public Health Institution