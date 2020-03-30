COVID-19: Albania Cases Reach 223, Death Toll at 11

TIRANA, March 30

Albanian health authorities announced 11 more cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday, raising the total to 223. Chair of the Public Health Institute Albana Fico said the number of recovered patients increased by four, so the total became 44 recovered patients.

Further on, Fico announced the death of a 79-year-old man from Tirana, who passed away on Monday morning.

So far, a total of 1,526 tests have been conducted in Albania, while public health specialists try to identify the contacts of the recent confirmed cases to stop the spread of the virus.

Breakdown of total active cases by city

Tirana – 124

Durresi – 14

Lushnja – 4

Elbasani – 5

Fieri – 23

Rrogozhina – 2

Kavaja – 4

Korca – 14

Vlora – 5

Shkodra – 7

Lezha – 5

Berati – 1

Hasi – 2

Kruja – 5

Tropoja – 4

Puka – 3

Mirdita – 1

SourcePhoto Credit: Public Health Institute