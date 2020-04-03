COVID-19 Albania: 27 New Positive Cases

TIRANA, April 3

The Ministry of Health reported on Friday that 27 additional citizens have tested positive for COVID-19 during the last 24 hours, the majority in the Shkodra area. This brings the total to 304 confirmed cases. The new cases are residents of Tirana, Durres, Fier, Kavaja, Mirdita, and Shkodra. So far, 73 patients are hospitalized at the Infective Service, seven patients are in intensive care while four patients are hospitalized at Shefqet Ndroqi hospital. The other patients are isolated and monitored by public health specialists.

In the meantime, 13 patients recovered during the last 24 hours bring the total number of recovered cases to 89. The total number of tests conducted is 2,031.

According to Deputy Minister of Health Mira Rakacolli, the increased number of positive cases in the city of Shkodra, northwestern Albania, can be attributed to the residents ignoring social distancing and the other public health measures that health authorities recommend and repeat in their daily public communications. Moreover, she added that citizens must avoid visiting their relatives to stop the spread of the virus.

Breakdown of total active cases by city

Tirana – 146

Durresi – 32

Lushnja – 4

Elbasani – 8

Fieri – 25

Rrogozhina – 2

Kavaja – 8

Korca – 16

Vlora – 5

Shkodra – 22

Lezha – 11

Berati – 1

Hasi – 8

Kruja – 5

Tropoja – 4

Puka – 4

Mirdita – 3

Source/Photo Credit: Health Ministry