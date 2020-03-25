Coronavirus Update: Albania Reports 23 New Cases

TIRANA, March 25

Albania reported 23 more cases of the new coronavirus over the past 24 hours, raising the country’s total to 146. The 23 additional cases were up from 19 reported on Tuesday. Deputy Minister of Health Mira Rakacolli said in a statement that Albania has conducted a total of 1,041 tests so far, while one new case was reported in Kruja. In the meantime, Racakolli added that 17 patients have recovered so far and undergo self-isolation for 14 days. Meanwhile, the Deputy Minister said that people who are worried or have flu-like symptoms to not go to a hospital.

She advised citizens to call the toll-free green number 0800 40 40 if they have questions or need to get in contact with the family doctor.

Breakdown of total active cases by city

Tirana – 83

Durresi – 9

Lushnja – 4

Elbasani – 3

Fieri – 14

Rrogozhina – 2

Kavaja – 4

Korca – 11

Vlora – 5

Shkodra – 3

Lezha – 4

Berati – 1

Hasi – 2

Kruja – 1

Source: Health Ministry