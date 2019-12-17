Commissioner Mijatovic Urges Albanian Parliament to Review Anti-Defamation Drafts

TIRANA, December 17

The Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights, Dunja Mijatovic expressed concern on a statement issued on Tuesday regarding two bills that would restrict freedom of expression is passed by the Parliament of Albania.

“I am deeply concerned to learn that this week the Albanian Parliament pursued the examination of two draft laws, known as the “Anti-Defamation Package,” the Commissioner said.

Moreover, she added that laws are in need of urgent improvement because several provisions are indeed not compatible with international and European human rights standards which protect freedom of expression and freedom of the media.

“I am particularly concerned that discretionary powers given to regulatory bodies, the possibility to impose excessive fines and to block media websites without a court order, as well as the introduction of state regulation of online media, may deal a strong blow to freedom of expression and media freedom in the country. It is of the utmost importance to ensure that the Internet remains an open and public forum and that self-regulation by the media, including online media, prevails.

I therefore urge members of the Parliament of Albania to review the current drafts and bring them in line with the case law of the European Court of Human Rights and Council of Europe standards,” Commissioner Mijatovic concluded.

Read also: OSCE Urges Further Amendments to Law on Audiovisual Media

Source/Photo Credit: coe.int