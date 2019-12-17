Center for Tourism Development in Valbona Completed

TIRANA, December 17

The center for tourism development in Valbona is ready to welcome Albanian and international visitors. The Albanian Development Fund (ADF) confirms that the construction of the facility, which started in summer is now complete.

Rural and mountain tourism are the backbone of the local economy in the Albanian Alps. Sustainable tourism in the area would also contribute to the conservation and preservation of natural resources and at the same time to promote stewardship of natural and cultural resources.

This is essential to protectant areas like Valbona, which has been damaged by hydro energy projects without taking into consideration the stance of local communities.

The new facility will provide various services including accommodation, information, office space, and opportunities for tourism development initiatives.

Besides those functions, the center aims at promoting economic development through rural tourism. This sector is one of the most important drivers of growth for the area of Valbona and Tropoja. This region along with Thethi is the top rural destination in Albania. Valbona welcomes over 120,000 visitors annually. The region preserved traditions and customs and it has a lot to offer to its visitors including yet unknown attractions.

The project is implemented by the Albanian Development Fund (ADF) and funded by the Albanian Government and the Council of Europe Development Bank (CEB).

The overall goal of the project is tourism offer diversification through new initiatives.

The tourist center consists of four bungalows to meet demands during the peak season, a souvenir shop to promote local products, art, and crafts, and two existing structures.



Photo Credit: ADF