Bids Invited on System for Farming Fuel Subsidy

Tirana, January 25

The Albanian National Agency for Information Society invited bids on a system for the distribution and monitoring of fuel for farmers. Starting January 15th, all the registered farmers can apply to be part of the fuel subsidy scheme. Farmers will apply based on self-declaration about the land area that they have or will plant with agricultural crops. Based on this information, the farmer will be entitled to a specific amount of fuel. The accepted applicants will be provided a fuel card that they are going to use on approved fuel distributors or gas station sites.

The bid announcement was published by the Public Procurement Agency. Based on the available documents, the limit fund for the contract is about Lek 97 million, with no VAT included. It will be divided into Lek 65 million for the implementation stage and Lek 32 million for the system maintenance for four years.

The deadline for bid submission is February 17th, at 13:00 hours.

Find the bid documents at the APP website under reference number REF-84560-01-22-2021.

Source: APP