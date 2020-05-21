April Travelers to Albania Dropped 97.1%

TIRANA, May 21

The coronavirus has disrupted travel plans locally and globally as never before in history has travel been restricted in such an extreme manner the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) pointed out in a publication. The report has found that 83percent of destinations in Europe have introduced complete closure of borders for international tourism.

Foreign and Albanian arrivals and departures to and from Albania declined by 97.1 percent in April due to the travel restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the report by UNWTO, a total of 217 countries and territories worldwide have imposed travel restrictions.



Hence, official data from the Albanian Institute of Statistics show:

International arrivals in April: 12.188, down 97.0 percent compared to April 2019

International arrivals in January – April: 585.911, down 47.0 percent compared to Jan-Apr 2019

Albanian nationals’ departures in April: 10.638, down 97.7 percent compared to April 2019

Albanian nationals’ departures in January – April: 1,110,928, down 35.4 percent compared to Jan-Apr 2019.

Albanian nationals’ arrivals in January – April: 1,022,312, down 35.6 percent compared to Jan-Apr 2019.

Source: INSTAT