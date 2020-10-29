Apply for the Balkans 2021 International Cybersecurity Fellowship

TIRANA, October 29

Applications for the Balkans 2021 International Cybersecurity Fellowship are open for early-to mid-career cybersecurity professionals working in government, state-owned enterprises, commercial enterprises, critical infrastructure, or academia. The applicants must be citizens and live in Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia, and Serbia.

The Balkans 2021 International Cybersecurity Fellowship is a four-month program organized by CRDF Global supporting early-to mid-career cybersecurity professionals to promote best practices in government, academia, and private sector in cyber policy, strategy, readiness, event response, and recovery; and to establish a regional network for sustainable collaboration and information sharing.

The fellowship focus areas include:

5G and telecommunications

Industrial control and sensing

Authentication and biometrics

Cyber-forensics and law enforcement

Data protection and privacy

Other areas of cyber/cyber-physical security

The fellowship is composed of:

Five virtual weekly engagements with Purdue University on a variety of cybersecurity-related topics

Academic and Professional programming for one month in the United States

Participation in the 22nd annual CERIAS Symposium

Five virtual weekly engagements with US mentors upon return to home country

Capstone presentation in Balkans region

The fellowship includes:

Ten weeks of virtual programming and mentorship with US-based experts in cybersecurity

Travel and lodging for the US-based portion of the fellowship

Travel and lodging to the capstone presentation event

More details on the application package are available HERE

The deadline for applications is no later than 13 November.

Source: crdfglobal.org