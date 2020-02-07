Apply for the 6th UNESCO Youth Leadership Workshop 2020 in Seoul

TIRANA, February 7

The Asia-Pacific Centre of Education for International Understanding (APCEIU) will organize the 6th UNESCO Youth Leadership Workshop 2020 in Seoul, Korea on GCED (Global Citizenship Education) from 25 to 31 May 2020. The UNESCO/APCEIU is a Fully Funded Youth Leadership conference for one week in Korea.

This is a Leadership workshop so participants with a diverse academic background are eligible to apply. The One-Week Workshop aims to build the capacity of dynamic youth leaders around the world to identify Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Deadline February 17, 2020.

Albanian youth are eligible to Apply as Albania is one of the Official Development Aid (ODA) recipient countries.

Apply if you meet the following requirements:

1. Born between 1992 and 2001

2. Citizens of the Official Development Aid (ODA) recipient countries

3. Minimum 2 years of active experience in youth activities

4. Completion of the e-learning course titled “Becoming Global Citizens for a Sustainable Society” on GCED Online Campus (www.gcedonlinecampus.org) by 9 March 2020

5. Proficiency in spoken and written English

APCEIU will provide:

Accommodation

Meals, and local transportation for all participants during the workshop

APCEIU will also cover the round-trip international airfare to and from Seoul, Korea.

Certificates of completion will be offered at the end of the workshop only if you have attended more than 95% of the workshop program.

The insurance in case of accidents during the workshop period in Korea will be covered by APCEIU

SELECTION PROCESS:

Submission: Application must be submitted online.

Notification: Notification of selection in the form of invitation letter will be sent by 26 March 2020.

Registration: All selected participants must register by 27 March 2020 at the latest. Late registration will not be accepted and will be considered a cancellation of participation. In case of cancellation, the invitation will be forwarded to the next applicant on the waiting list.

Application form: HERE

Source: apceiu.org