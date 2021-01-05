Apply for Smart Tourism Development Project

TIRANA, January 5

Entrepreneurs, local entities, tour guides, nonprofits, citizens, and people working in the tourism sector who have an idea for new experimental itineraries for smart tourism destinations can apply for the NEST project (Networking for Smart Tourism Development). The first call of the project funded by the Interreg IPA CBC Italy-Albania-Montenegro Programme will welcome submission until January 8th at noon.

The project aims at attracting ideas that contribute to the promotion and advancement of international competitiveness for micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises in the tourism sector. The ideas should focus on the implementation of innovative and sustainable approaches that improve destination accessibility, development, management, and marketing.

The project encourages the wide participation of citizens, local entities, entrepreneurs, and tour operators for the creation of innovative products and services that combine nature, cultural assets, and gastronomy.

Interested individuals or entities can submit more than one proposal, according to the form (Shtojca A) published by the Ministry of Finance and Economy.

More details on the application process are available here.

Source: financa.gov.al

Photo: Zogaj on Shkodra Lake by Abdulla Diku