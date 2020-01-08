Apply for Google for Startups Accelerator: SDGs

TIRANA, January 8

Are you a startup working with the UN Sustainable Development Goals? In simple words, does your business model put social impact on its core?

Google for Startups Accelerator can help you grow to the next level.

The class aims at empowering technology startups from Europe, the Middle East, and Africa to build and scale viable social impact companies to solve the world’s biggest problems with the best of Google: its people, its network, and its technology. The organizers point out that future classes will be recruiting startups from other parts of the world.

Why you should consider applying?

Support for the accepted startups includes

1:1 mentoring and support from a combination of Google mentors and carefully chosen external mentors

Assistance with technology, product, design, growth (including fundraising), and leadership training

Pairing with a Google Startup Success Manager to help connect your startup with specific resources within and outside Google

Inspirational keynote talks, panel discussions, and workshops with relevant experts

Membership in a collaborative, supportive community of relevant social impact partnersStartup teams accepted into the accelerator must be able to commit to a rigorous six-month program that includes three one-week, in-person, high-touch engagements with Google.

Accelerator schedule (subject to change)

Applications Close: January 12, 2020

Bootcamp/High Touch Point #1: Berlin, March 23rd

Tech Sprint/High Touch Point #2: Tel Aviv, June – Date TBD

Graduation/High Touch Point #3: San Francisco, September – Date TBD

Google will cover travel expenses for these three weeks.

Eligibility Criteria

The Google for Startups Accelerator is looking for startups that meet the following criteria:

Startups should have a technology-based product. In particular but not exclusively, we’re best positioned to work with startups that address a unique problem with data/artificial intelligence or machine learning

Startups should have some level of market traction with their product/service. We’re best positioned to help startups that are past the “idea stage” and have some initial customer validation

Startups should be able to identify a large market opportunity for significant impact. We’re best positioned to help startups grow to address a large, identified market

Startups should equally be driven by both the business case for the product/service and the social impact that their product/service can have. We’re most interested in startups that have social impact at the core of their business model. Startups should be able to clearly articulate the impact that they hope to achieve in their focus area – aligning with the SDG framework.

The startup’s founding team and/or key team members should be able to demonstrate that they have the technical skills, business skills, and social impact mindset to grow a company in the social impact sector.

Apply Here

Remember

Application deadline

Sunday, January 12th, 2020

Source,Photo Credit: events.withgoogle