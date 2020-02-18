Applications Open for EU Prize for Women Innovators 2020

TIRANA, February 18

If you’re a women entrepreneur in Albania and you developed or brought to market an outstanding innovation, don’t miss your chance to apply for this prize. You could be the winner in one of the two different categories and inspire progress among women in innovative businesses.

The seventh edition of the EU Prize for Woman Innovators is open to women across the EU and countries associated to Horizon 2020 that have founded or co-founded and existing and active company before January 1st, 2018.

The prize is baked by Horizon 2020. Three women innovators will receive €100,000 and another exceptional entrepreneur at the beginning of her career will be awarded €50,000.

“Long-standing gender biases and stereotypes, as well as lack of visible role models, continue to steer girls and women away from science and technology-related careers. We need to do much more to give visibility to European women who have made key contributions to science, research, innovation, and beyond,” Commissioner for Innovation, Research, Culture, Education and Youth Mariya Gabriel said during the launch of the competition.

The deadline for applications is 21 April 2020. More details on eligibility criteria available HERE.

Source: ec.europa.eu