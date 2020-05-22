Applications for Agricultural Support to Open Soon

TIRANA, May 22

Albanian farmers can apply to participate in the national agricultural support schemes starting May 29th. According to the Agriculture Rural Development Agency, applications can be submitted online through e-Albania. The agency defines that farmers must follow four steps to qualify for the next stage of the process.

First, all interested subjects and individuals must register at e-Albania using their ID data.

Secondly, select the service ‘Application for the national support scheme for farmers’ (Aplikim për Skemën Kombëtare të mbështetjes për fermerët)

Third, select the farmer category, farm location, the support measure, and grant

Four, click send (Dergo).

About 4,000 farmers are expected to benefit from the 2020 support schemes. The fund for this year is estimated at Lek 744 million. The measures will aim at improving the competitiveness of agricultural products, to cut production costs, increase the cultivation of medicinal and aromatic plants, to certify agricultural produce and organic farms, and to promote economic diversification in rural areas. The deadline for applications is 19 June.

Source: AZHBR