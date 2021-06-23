Ancient Tomb Unearthed in Amantia

TIRANA, June 23

An ancient tomb thought to date back to the third century BC, has been unearthed at the ancient cemetery of Amantia Archeological Park by the specialists from the National Institute of Historical Heritage.

Archeologists say that this one of the rare tombs that have preserved all the architectonic elements of the vaulted tomb. Moreover, the size, details in construction elements, and covering features speak of a monument of unique values.



It took two months to fully uncover the tomb, and currently, the specialists will continue studying the data collected during the excavation process.

The tomb is the newest attraction for tourists visiting Amantia Archeological Park in Vlora.

Source/Photo credit: DRTK Vlora