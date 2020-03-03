AmCham Asks for Competitive Tax Policies to Attract Investors

TIRANA, March 3

The U. S companies in Albania ask for attractive tax policies that eliminate obstacles and differences with other countries in the region. Such policies would improve the country’s investment competitiveness. Chair of the American Chamber of Commerce Enio Jaco pointed this out as one of the main requests of the AmCham members during a meeting with the General Directorate of Taxation representatives.

According to Jaco, Albania does not offer competitive policies to foreign investors. Moreover, he also pointed out that the country had unstable tax legislation during the last eight years.

Further on, issues related to VAT subsidy, tax evasion, and informality were among the concerns raised by the AmCham members.

Source: Scan TV