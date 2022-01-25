Albania’s Tourism Grew in 2021, Business Travel in Decline

TIRANA, January 25

International arrivals to Albania saw signs of recovery in 2021, yet still below the pre-pandemic levels, data for the Institute of Statistics (INSTAT) confirmed on Tuesday. Albania had 5.6 million international arrivals in 2021, or 114 percent more compared to 2020. According to the data, Kosovo was the top source market for tourists with 2.6 million between January and December 2021. North Macedonia came in second with 560,213 arrivals, followed by Italy and Montenegro with 354,370 and 319,770 arrivals each. Year over year, arrivals from Poland had the highest growth by 4.6 times more.

Moreover, land travel comprised the largest share of inbound tourism in 2021 (Albanian citizens included) with 7.6 million passengers or 69.2 percent more compared to 2020. However, air transport saw the highest growth in terms of inbound arrivals by 121.7 percent.

International business arrivals down in 2021

In terms of international arrivals by purpose of travel, all categories of visitors saw growth excepting travel for business and professional reasons. The number of arrivals in this group declined by 13.1 percent compared to 2020. However, this was not a local trend, as many companies worldwide cut down on work trips and switched to online meetings instead.

Source: INSTAT

Photo by Elion Jashari on Unsplash