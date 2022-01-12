Albania’s Inflation Hit 11-Years High in December

TIRANA, January 12

The consumer price index was 103.7 points in December 2021, its highest reading since June 2011, based on data from the Institute of Statistics (INSTAT). Consumer prices surged at the fastest pace since summer 2011 as food prices, transport, rent, water, fuel, and power prices moved a lot higher. Overall prices rose 3.7 percent in December 2021 compared to the same period of 2020 when the price rose at 1.1 percent.

According to INSTAT the food and beverage costs jumped by 2.22 percent year-on-year in Dec 2021. Transport costs rose by 0.48 percent while rent, water, fuel, and power costs rose by 0.38 percent. Moreover, there was a 0.13 percent increase in the hotel, bars, and restaurants costs.

In terms of annual costs, transport saw the highest increase by over 9 percent, followed by food and beverages by 6.4 percent.

Source: INSTAT