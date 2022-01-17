Albania’s Exports Rose 35.6 % in 2021

TIRANA, January 17

With a 35.6 percent surge year-on-year, Albania’s exports hit Lek 369 billion in 2021, data from the Institute of Statistics (INSTAT) confirmed on Monday. Meanwhile, imports also surged faster to Lek 801 billion, up 32.3 percent year-on-year. Thus, Albania’s trade deficit in 2021 stood at 432 billion, up 29.6 percent compared to 2020.

The groups of products with the main contribution to exports growth in 2021 were construction materials and metals, mining, fuel and electricity, and textiles and footwear.

In terms of destination markets, Albania saw the highest growth in exports with Italy, Kosovo, and Spain.

Moreover, the EU countries account for over 72.2 percent of export markets. Meanwhile, Italy, Turkey, Greece, and Germany were Albania’s main trade partners in 2021.

Source: INSTAT

Photo by Paul Teysen on Unsplash