Albania’s COVID-19 Recoveries Reach 455

TIRANA, April 29

The Total number of COVID-19 cases in Albania reached 766 on Wednesday, with over more than 450 recoveries. Eugena Tomini from the Public Health confirmed 16 additional cases during the last 24 hours while adding that 24 patients recovered bringing the total number of recoveries to 455. The new cases were reported in Tirana, Kruja, Shkodra, and Berat.

Moreover, Tomini added that a total of 8,028 tests were conducted in Albania. Currently, there are 281 active cases in Albania. Ten percent or 33 patients are hospitalized, meanwhile, 90 percent of the active cases are self-isolated. Those cases are monitored by family doctors and show light symptoms or no symptoms at all.

Number of COVID-19 cases by city: Total and Recovered

Source/Photo Credit: Ministry of Health