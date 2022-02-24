Albania’s 10 Biggest Taxpayers Revealed

TIRANA, February 24

Who pays the most tax in Albania? Based on an analysis of the public data for the latest fiscal year, 2020, Scan Intelligence Unit revealed the list of the ten biggest taxpayers in Albania. It estimated only the income tax and no other types of tax that large companies pay annually. Moreover, the list includes both companies and enterprise groups. Based on official data, Albanian authorities cashed Lek 28.38 billion or Euro 233.7 million in income tax during 2020. The ten taxpayers in the list below account for 16 percent of the total of Euro 37.4 million.

The National Commercial Bank (BKT), Balfin, and Kastrati Group make the top three.

As the largest taxpayer, BKT, which is part of Turkish group Calik Holding, paid an estimated Euro 10 million for the 2020 fiscal year.

Moreover, Balfin, which includes several enterprises paid an estimated Euro 6.15 million in income tax.

Meanwhile, Kastrati Group which operates mainly in the hydrocarbons and construction development sectors paid an estimated Euro 4.3 million in income tax for the 2020 fiscal year.

According to SIU analysis, the list of the top ten taxpayers continues with:

The Albanian Distribution System Operator (OSSH) – €3.7 million

Raiffeisen Bank – €3.2 million

Finman Group – €2.2 million

One Telecommunications – €1.9 million

Luan Leka Companies – €1.9 million

Credins Bank – €1.8 million

Alb-Building Group – €1.8 million

SIU points out that the contribution of those ten companies was equal to 0.3 percent of the Gross Domestic Product for 2020.

Source: SIU

Photo by Adeolu Eletu on Unsplash