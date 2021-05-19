Albanians in Italy to Restart Converting Driving Licenses in July

TIRANA, May 19

Albanians living and working in Italy will be able to restart converting their driving licenses on July 12th. Italian authorities will recognize Albanian driving licenses for conversion purposes, the Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs confirmed. The Italian side completed the procedures on the agreement signed early in March thus, it will come into effect on July 12th.

A previous five-year agreement that allowed Albanians in Italy to convert their driving licenses within the first year of residence ended in December 2019.

Hence many Albanians living in Italy risked losing their jobs because they weren’t able to convert their driving licenses.

Moreover, the recently renovated agreement defines mutual recognition of driving licenses. This will benefit the Italian citizens living, working, and studying in Albania.

Source: MEFA