Albanian Student Competes for ‘European Women of Legal Tech’ Award

TIRANA, October 2

Doruntina Berisha, an Albanian Student at the University of Vienna, is competing for the European Women of Legal Tech 2020 in the Academia and Education category. The EWLT award celebrates female contributions to legal tech and their impact on the transformation of the law. Doruntina is studying law and physics at the University of Vienna and she’s also a student assistant at the Department of Innovation and Digitalization in Law at the Law School of Vienna.

In fall 2019 she finished her exchange semester at the Santa Clara University in Silicon Valley (California, USA), where she specialized in IT-, IP, and data protection law with a special focus on Artificial Intelligence and Legal Tech.

Doruntina is nominated for the EWLT 2020 award for her platform ‘Survival Guide’. The platform was the most important online tool at Vienna’s law school for teaching during the Covid-19 shutdown. Survival Guide was built within 24 hours after the shutdown of the universities in Austria and provides guidelines in form of self-made videos, screencasts, and text on how to successfully switch to online teaching and digital exams in times of Corona. The platform was shared with several universities within and outside of Austria.

Besides the platform, Doruntina has organized the Legal Tech Start-Up Day in Vienna as well as the Legal Tech Hackathon, which aims to bring together law students and computer science students to develop new legal tech tools.

Voting for the EWLT 2020 is open until October 9th.

Source: womenoflegaltech.eu