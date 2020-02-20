Albanian Medicinal Plants Showcased at BIOFACH 2020

TIRANA, February 20

Albanian companies representing the medicinal and aromatic plants sector (MAP) attended the world’s leading trade fair for organic food and trade exhibition BIOFACH that was held in Nuremberg, Germany on 12-15 February along with VIVANESS event for natural and organic personal care.

Five Albanian companies were among 3,792 exhibitors from across the globe that joined the 31st edition of the trade fair organized under the theme ‘Organic Delivers’. Other key themes at Biofach 2020 were ‘Open Pollinated Varieties’, ‘Innovative Packing Solutions’, ‘Vegan 2.0’, and ‘Region 2.0’.

Meanwhile, one of the key themes of VIVANESS was ‘All about Hemp’, its sustainability and legal implications.

The Albanian companies that attended the trade fair with the support of the Albanian Investment Development Agency represent certified cultivators and collectors of organic medicinal plants.

MAPs in Albania occur both wild and cultivated. Albania’s rich biological diversity of over 3,250 plant species including many medicinal and aromatic plants, more than 95% are wild-collected and not grown on farms, mainly dried herbs and distil led essential oils for the export market.

There are about 200 of MAPs in Albania that are exported. The end markets of Albanian MAPs are Germany, the US. Turkey, Macedonia, France, Italy, the Czech Republic, Greece, etc. According to the report on assessing the MAPs in Albania by the Center for International Development, by the Harvard University, Albania is the second-largest exporter of MAPs in the region after Bulgaria, lagging by about $5 million in export value. An interesting point to note here is that Albania is a major player in Germany and the United States that are the largest destinations of MAP exports from the region.

