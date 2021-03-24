Albanian Beauty Industry Blooms in Age of Coronavirus

TIRANA, March 24

As the pandemic put the spotlight on good health and self-care it’s no wonder that the medical aesthetic market saw a boom in many countries. COVID-19 provided perfect timing for those who needed treatments that could be easily hidden behind face masks. Many adults who felt uncomfortable wearing braces took advantage of face masks to start orthodontic treatments. Meanwhile, others took different approaches to beauty trends’ consumption and self-care.

Prolonged screen time



Cosmetic doctors and plastic surgeons in several countries saw a phenomenon they called the ‘Zoom Boom’, or an increased demand for cosmetic procedures and plastic surgery following lockdowns.

According to specialists, people who switched to remote work and consequently to daily video meetings started to stare longer at their faces. Hence they noticed things that they didn’t like. Besides that, they did not (nobody does) look like the body and face images created by social media, especially Instagram. Humans tend to be troubled with their bodies and social media has propagated a new kind of body dysmorphia through the use of beautifying apps, (bad) Photoshop, and various photo editing tools and techniques.

Hence, what most people saw during their video-meetings did not match with the unrealistic body shapes they were fed while scrolling on social media.

The pandemic prompts increased focus on self-care



At first, prolonged lockdowns took a toll on gyms and fitness clubs. On their part, people had more time to focus on how to promote affordable self-care while at home. Healthy nutrition yoga, skincare saw a spike in popularity over the first half of 2020. As it happens, it takes some repetition to form a habit. Once the COVID-19 measures were lifted, demand increased for professional attention toward body and self-care. Even the number of small businesses run by herbalists, pharmacists, or chemists that create product lines dedicated to body and skincare increased significantly.

The most popular non-invasive treatments offered in Albania



Regenerative Skin Care

Microneedling with Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP)

Dermapen Micro-Needling Treatment

Mesotherapy

BB Glow Treatment

Plasma Pen Fibroblast Therapy

Radiofrequency ablation

Microdermabrasion facial

HydraFacial treatment

Fillers

Botox

Body care

Cellulite treatments

Laser Hair Removal

Stretch marks removal

Tattoo removal

Moreover, liposuction, rhinoplasty, hair transplants, breast augmentation/lift, breast reduction, gastric balloons, facelifts, eyelid surgery, lip augmentation, ear correction surgery, jaw surgery, tummy tuck, buttock reshaping are some of the most popular surgical cosmetic treatments offered in Albanian clinics.

Even though most people in the country cannot afford such treatments, they attract a certain group, Albanians that live abroad, and medical tourists.

In terms of costs, each of the above-mentioned treatments, both non-invasive and invasive are more affordable compared to other countries in Europe.

For example, rhinoplasty or a nose job costs vary between Euro 1,400 and Euro 2,000.

Meanwhile, costs for liposuction vary between Euro 1,000 and Euro 2,500. A tummy tuck, which is a procedure that removes excess fat and skin and restores weakened muscles to create a smoother, firmer abdominal profile is more expensive. Depending on the clinic, the procedure costs vary from Euro 3,200 to Euro 5,000.

Yet, experts from the sector recommend to not decide based on the price but to focus on the clinic or specialists and their level of expertise. They must have the necessary qualifications and certifications to do specific treatments or training to use devices such as lasers and intense pulsed light equipment.

On their part, even respectable clinics or beauty centers, which can be more expensive, offer occasional promotions or special offers for those who cannot afford the full price.

IIA