Albania-Turkey Agree to Upgrade Ties to Strategic Partnership

TIRANA, January 7

Albania and Turkey on Wednesday agreed to upgrade their bilateral ties to a strategic partnership level as the two countries signed agreements on healthcare, education, infrastructure, culture as well as a declaration on the establishment of a High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council.

The agreements were signed during a joint press conference between Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan following an official welcome ceremony and meeting in Ankara.

More specifically, Turkey agreed to support the Albanian Health Care system in terms of healthcare facilities construction and medical staff training. Moreover, the agreements include the reconstruction of the Lead Mosque of Shkodra, cooperation, and networking between Albanian and Turkish universities and schools, and the creation of a Turkish technology school branch in Albania.

Premier Rama said that the Albanian delegation saw a strong will to open a new chapter in the relations between the two countries and governments, while thanking Turkey for its aid for the people affected by the Earthquake of November 2019.

On his part, President Erdogan said that over 600 Turkish companies operate in Albania and provide about 15,000 jobs. He added that Turkey plans to increase investments in Albania with a focus on the tourism and infrastructure sectors.

Source/photo credit: PM’s Office