COVID-19: Albania to Reduce Curfew Hours as of Monday

TIRANA, April 10

Albanian authorities will reduce the curfew beginning Monday, April 13th. The new curfew hours will be 17:30-05:00, Prime Minister Edi Rama said on his Facebook. Moreover, he added that Albanian citizens will be able to go for grocery shopping on Saturday between 05:00 – 13:00 hours. Afterward, the curfew will be in place from Saturday 13:00 hours until Monday 05:00 hours.

Meanwhile, the PM added that starting Monday, shopping permits will be extended to 90 minutes.

The Premier also pointed out in a previous update that from Monday, banks, pharmacies, and grocery shops will be open until 17:30.

Source: PM’s FB

Photo Credit: Alket Islami