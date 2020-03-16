Albania to Impose Nightly Curfew

TIRANA, March 16

Albanian authorities will impose a stringent measure to combat the coronavirus outbreak, an overnight curfew for all citizens starting Monday at 18:00 hours. The pedestrians’ night curfew, which is the most far-reaching of measures taken in Albania to prevent the spread of the virus, was announced by Prime Minister Edi Rama on his Facebook page on Monday around 14:00 hours.

Starting Monday evening, citizens all over the country will be under curfew from 18:00 hours, but the PM didn’t specify until when in the next day. Moreover, he highlighted that starting Tuesday, March 17, those citizens who don’t stay indoors after 18:00 hours and those who sit on public areas such as parks or other open spaces will be subject to fines as defined in the normative act released by the Ministry of Health.

According to official data, there are at least 51 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Albania and one coronavirus-related death in Albania as of March 9th. Besides Tirana, the virus has reached Durres, Elbasan, Lushnja, Fier, and Rrogozhina.

Authorities call on citizens to stay indoors and call Emergency Room number 127 in case of flu-like symptoms.

Source: PM’s FB