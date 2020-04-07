COVID-19 Update: Albania Sees Drop in New Cases

TIRANA, April 7

Albanian public health officials reported just six new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

Silva Bino from the Public Health Institute cautioned that despite the low figure, citizens must continue to comply with the preventive measures and social distancing. The new case count comes just days after 29 cases were reported on back-to-back days.

As of Tuesday, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Albania is 383.

So far, 131 patients recovered while unfortunately, the total number of COVID-19 related deaths is 22. The number of tests conducted is 2,753. The six additional cases were reported in Tirana, Elbasan, and Korca.

Breakdown of total active cases by city

Tirana – 181

Durresi – 38

Lushnja – 5

Elbasani – 11

Fieri – 26

Rrogozhina – 4

Kavaja – 8

Korca – 17

Vlora – 5

Shkodra – 44

Lezha – 14

Berati – 2

Hasi – 12

Kruja – 5

Tropoja – 4

Puka – 4

Mirdita – 3

Source/Photo Credit: Health Ministry