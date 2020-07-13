Albania Reports Record Number of New COVID-19 Cases

TIRANA, July 13

Albania reported a record of 117 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bring the number of total cases to 3,571. At the daily briefing, Eugena Tomini from the Public Health Institute said that 585 new tests were conducted during the last 24-hours, compared to 420 on Saturday. On her part, Tomini confirmed that there is a community spread in some municipalities, hence, citizens must comply with the safety measures.

The number of hospitalizations and fatalities increased during the last week, while unfortunately, two patients died during the last 24-hours.

Currently, there are 85 hospitalized patients. Ten are in the intensive care unit, while four are intubated.

Moreover, 68 patients recovered from the virus during the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of recovered individuals to 2,014. Meanwhile, there are 1,462 active cases in Albania, mostly reported in Tirana, Shkodra, Kruja, and Durres.

COVID-19 statistics 13 July

Positive cases – 3,571

Recovered patients – 2,014

Active cases – 1,462

Deaths – 95

Breakdown of active cases by region

Tirana – 635

Durres – 218

Shkodra – 186

Vlora – 108

Lezha – 75

Kukes – 47

Berat – 41

Korca – 40

Elbasan – 35

Fier – 33

Gjirokaster – 24

Diber – 20

Source: Health Ministry