Albania Reports Record Number of Daily COVID-19 Cases

TIRANA, October 14

Albanian authorities reported a new record for daily COVID-19 cases on Wednesday a day before the new measures on mandatory use of face mask outdoors will come into effect. Figures from the Public Health Authorities showed that 203 people had tested positive for COVID-19 over the last 24-hours, the highest daily increase since the start of the pandemic.

Some additional 1,351 tests were conducted during the last-24 hours, 87 people recovered, unfortunately, five patients lost their lives.

Currently, 239 patients are hospitalized, 15 are in the intensive care unit, while six patients are intubated.

Health authorities call on citizens to comply with the new face mask measure and all the preventive measures in place (see below).

COVID-19 Stats, October 14th

Total positive cases – 15,955

Recovered cases – 9,762

Active cases – 5,759

Deaths – 434

Breakdown of active cases by region

Tirana – 2,890

Durres – 593

Shkodra – 426

Korca – 325

Fier – 306

Lezha – 290

Elbasan – 246

Vlora – 208

Berat – 168

Kukes – 159

Diber – 82

Gjirokastra – 66

Source: Health Ministry