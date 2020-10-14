Albania Reports Record Number of Daily COVID-19 Cases

TIRANA, October 14
Albanian authorities reported a new record for daily COVID-19 cases on Wednesday a day before the new measures on mandatory use of face mask outdoors will come into effect. Figures from the Public Health Authorities showed that 203 people had tested positive for COVID-19 over the last 24-hours, the highest daily increase since the start of the pandemic.
Some additional 1,351 tests were conducted during the last-24 hours, 87 people recovered, unfortunately, five patients lost their lives.
Currently, 239 patients are hospitalized, 15 are in the intensive care unit, while six patients are intubated.
Health authorities call on citizens to comply with the new face mask measure and all the preventive measures in place (see below).
COVID-19 Stats, October 14th
Total positive cases – 15,955
Recovered cases – 9,762
Active cases – 5,759
Deaths – 434
Breakdown of active cases by region
Tirana – 2,890
Durres – 593
Shkodra – 426
Korca – 325
Fier – 306
Lezha – 290
Elbasan – 246
Vlora – 208
Berat – 168
Kukes – 159
Diber – 82
Gjirokastra – 66
Read also: Exemptions and Fines for Outdoor Mandatory Use of Face Mask in Albania
Source: Health Ministry
Leave a Reply