Albania Reports Record-High Number of Daily COVID-19 Cases

TIRANA, August 5
Albanian Public Health authorities confirmed a record-high of 139 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24-hours, Doctor Eugena Tomini said on Wednesday during the daily update.
In the meantime, she added that unfortunately, six people died. Meanwhile, 69 patients recovered bringing the total number to 3,123.
Most new cases were reported in Tirana 81. Tirana region, along with Durres and Shkodra, are the worst-hit region respectively with 1,451, 302, and 230 active cases.
Based on the latest update, 110 patients are hospitalized, 21 are in the intensive care unit, and six are intubated. The number of new tests during the last 24-hours was 561, while the daily positive rate was 24.5 percent.
Tomini called on citizens to avoid any type of public gathering or ceremony of any kind that would increase the risk of infection.
COVID-19 statistics, 5 August
Total positive cases – 5,889
Recovered cases – 3,123
Active cases – 2,589
Deaths – 182
Breakdown of active cases by region
Tirana – 1,451
Durres – 302
Shkodra – 230
Fier – 103
Vlora – 94
Lezha – 86
Korca – 82
Kukes – 80
Elbasan – 55
Berat – 43
Diber – 32
Gjirokaster – 26
Source: Health Ministry
