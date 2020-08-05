Albania Reports Record-High Number of Daily COVID-19 Cases

TIRANA, August 5

Albanian Public Health authorities confirmed a record-high of 139 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24-hours, Doctor Eugena Tomini said on Wednesday during the daily update.

In the meantime, she added that unfortunately, six people died. Meanwhile, 69 patients recovered bringing the total number to 3,123.

Most new cases were reported in Tirana 81. Tirana region, along with Durres and Shkodra, are the worst-hit region respectively with 1,451, 302, and 230 active cases.

Based on the latest update, 110 patients are hospitalized, 21 are in the intensive care unit, and six are intubated. The number of new tests during the last 24-hours was 561, while the daily positive rate was 24.5 percent.

Tomini called on citizens to avoid any type of public gathering or ceremony of any kind that would increase the risk of infection.

COVID-19 statistics, 5 August

Total positive cases – 5,889

Recovered cases – 3,123

Active cases – 2,589

Deaths – 182

Breakdown of active cases by region

Tirana – 1,451

Durres – 302

Shkodra – 230

Fier – 103

Vlora – 94

Lezha – 86

Korca – 82

Kukes – 80

Elbasan – 55

Berat – 43

Diber – 32

Gjirokaster – 26

Source: Health Ministry