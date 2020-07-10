Albania Reports 90 New COVID-19 Cases on Friday

TIRANA, July 10

There were 90 new COVID-19 cases reported in Albania during the last 24-hours, one of the highest daily numbers since the first recorded cases back in March. The additional cases bring the total number of coronavirus infections to 3,278. Meanwhile, health authorities confirmed two new COVID-19- related fatalities during the last 24-hours. As of Friday, the death toll stands at 85. There are 1,318 active cases in Albania with 81 patients hospitalized, 11 in the intensive care unit, and five intubated in critical conditions.

Most of the active cases are in Tirana, Durres, and Shkodra.

Health authorities continue to call on citizens and businesses to comply with safety measures hile face mask use is compulsory in enclosed spaces.

COVID-19 statistics 10 July

Positive cases – 3,278

Recovered patients – 1,875

Active cases – 1,318

Deaths – 85

Breakdown of active cases by region

Tirana – 529

Durres – 229

Shkodra – 169

Vlora – 120

Lezha – 65

Fier – 41

Kukes – 40

Elbasan – 34

Korca – 32

Berat – 24

Diber – 18

Gjirokaster – 17

Source/Photo Credit: Health Ministry