Albania Reports 90 New Cases of COVID-19

TIRANA, July 3

Albanian Health authorities reported 90 new coronavirus cases on Friday, the highest daily number in the country since the beginning of the pandemic. Doctor Eugena Tomini from the Public Health Institute also reported three new deaths.

Friday’s update brings the total number of COVID-19 cases in Albania to 2,752 and 72 deaths.

Based on these data, so far 2.6 percent of people diagnosed with COVID-19 in Albania have died from the virus. As of Friday, 362 people have taken a coronavirus test, and 24.8 percent of those tests have been positive.

The new cases were reported in Tirana 35, 12 in Kruja, ten in Kurbin, eight in Vlora, six in Shkodra, four in Permet, three in Pogradec, two in Kukes, two in Lezha, two in Kavaja, two in Lushnja, one in Kolonja, one in Vau i Dejes, one in Kamza, and one in Durres. Currently, 80 patients are hospitalized in Tirana. Eight patients are in the intensive care unit while one is intubated. Tomini said that one of the hospitalized patients is a two-month-old baby, currently in stabilized conditions.

Tomini called on citizens and businesses to strictly comply with the safety measures. Unfortunately, three citizens died due to coronavirus-related issues during the last 24-hours.

As of Friday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Albania sits at 1,088 while 1,592 individuals have recovered from the virus.

Key statistics, July 3

Positive cases – 2,752

Recovered patients – 1,592

Active cases – 1,088

Deaths – 72

Breakdown of active cases by region

Tirana – 409

Durres – 209

Shkodra – 158

Vlora – 117

Fier – 46

Lezha – 57

Korca – 32

Kukes – 21

Elbasan – 13

Gjirokaster – 10

Berat – 8

Diber – 8

Source: Health Ministry