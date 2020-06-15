Albania Reports 69 New COVID-19 Cases

TIRANA, June 15

As of Monday, public health officials reported 69 newly confirmed cases of the COVID-19, bringing the country’s total to 1,590.

Public health experts link the spike in the new daily coronavirus cases in Albania to failure to comply with the rules and reduced vigilance. However, authorities say that the situation does not compare to the peak period, because almost 97 percent of activities are operational.

Given that some new cases have been reported in businesses and enterprises, health authorities call on business units to comply with the safety protocols.

Based on the latest daily update, the new cases were reported in Tirana 28, 16 in Shkodra, eight in Kruja, six in Vlora, five in Durres, two in Elbasan, one in Kamza, one in Mallakastra, one in Puka, and one in Lushnja.

Currently, there are 499 active cases while 50 patients are hospitalized.

Statistics, June 15

Total cases – 1,590

Active cases – 499

Recovered patients – 1,055

Deaths – 36

Breakdown of active cases by city

Tirana – 249

Shkodra – 68

Kruja – 63

Kamza – 27

Durres – 25

Vlora – 21

Lushnja – 13

Puka – 11

Elbasan – 6

Source/Photo Credit: Health Ministry