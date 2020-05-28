Albania Reports 26 New COVID-19 Cases

TIRANA, May 28

Albanian public health authorities reported on Thursday 26 new cases of coronavirus, taking the total to 1,076. Of the 225 new tests conducted during the last 24-hours, 26 tested positive. All the new cases were reported in Tirana. Moreover, 20 of the new cases were among patients and health-care staff at Mother Teresa University Hospital.

Currently, 24 patients are hospitalized, while the number of recovered patients sits at 823.

COVID-19 Statistics, 28 May

Total cases – 1,076

Recovered patients – 823

Active cases – 220

Total deaths – 33

Active cases by city

Tirana – 122

Durres – 51

Kruja – 17

Shkodra – 12

Kamza – 9

Berat – 6

Fier – 2

Korca – 1

Source/Photo Credit: Health Ministry