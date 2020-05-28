COVID-19

Albania Reports 26 New COVID-19 Cases

May 28, 2020May 28, 2020
TIRANA, May 28

Albanian public health authorities reported on Thursday 26 new cases of coronavirus, taking the total to 1,076. Of the 225 new tests conducted during the last 24-hours, 26 tested positive. All the new cases were reported in Tirana. Moreover, 20 of the new cases were among patients and health-care staff at Mother Teresa University Hospital.
Currently, 24 patients are hospitalized, while the number of recovered patients sits at 823.

Albania COVID-19 update

COVID-19 Statistics, 28 May

Total cases – 1,076
Recovered patients – 823
Active cases – 220
Total deaths – 33

Active cases by city

Tirana – 122
Durres – 51
Kruja – 17
Shkodra – 12
Kamza – 9
Berat – 6
Fier – 2
Korca – 1

Source/Photo Credit: Health Ministry

