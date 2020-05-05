Albania Reports 17 New COVID-19 Cases on Tuesday

TIRANA, May 5

Albanian health officials reported 17 new cases of the coronavirus on Tuesday. The country now has 820 total confirmed COVID-19 cases. Albania Fico from the Public Health Institute said during the daily update that over 70 percent of all cases recovered. She added that the new cases were reported in Tirana, Kruja, and Kamza.

Currently, there are 219 active cases of coronavirus in Albania while 38 patients are hospitalized. The other patients are in self-isolation. Health authorities call on citizens and businesses to comply with the safety measures and protocols.

Breakdown of active COVID-19 cases by city

Tirana 99

Kruja 81

Shkodra 15

Kurbin 9

Kukes 2

Elbasan 3

Kamez 3

Mirdita 2

Berat 2

Durres 1

Korca 1

Lezha 1

Lushnja 1

Source: Health Ministry