Albania Reports 127 New COVID-19 Cases, 6 Deaths

TIRANA, August 6

Albanian Public Health authorities confirmed 127 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24-hours, Doctor Eugena Tomini said on Thursday during the daily update.

In the meantime, she added that unfortunately, six people died. Meanwhile, 32 patients recovered bringing the total number to 3,155.

Most new cases were reported in Tirana (36), Kruja (38), and Durres (15). Tirana region, along with Durres and Shkodra, are the worst-hit region respectively with 1,477, 344, and 232 active cases.

Based on the latest update, 119 patients are hospitalized, 22 are in the intensive care unit, and four are intubated. The number of new tests during the last 24-hours was 531, while the daily positive rate was 23.9 percent.

Tomini called on citizens to avoid any type of public gathering or ceremony of any kind that would increase the risk of infection and use face masks in enclosed areas or where they can’t keep social distancing.

COVID-19 statistics, 6 August

Total positive cases – 6,016

Recovered cases – 3,155

Active cases – 2,673

Deaths – 188

Breakdown of active cases by region

Tirana – 1,477

Durres – 344

Shkodra – 232

Fier – 99

Vlora – 97

Kukes – 90

Lezha – 86

Korca – 85

Elbasan – 53

Berat – 44

Diber – 34

Gjirokaster – 32

Source: Health Ministry