Albania Reopens Vlora Airport Bidding Process

TIRANA, December 20

Albanian authorities informed on Thursday the opening of an international bid on the design, construction, operation, maintenance and transfer for the long-awaited Vlora airport, in Vjosa-Narta Protected Landscape. The bidding was made public by the Public Procurement Agency on Friday morning.

All interested international companies can find the information on the bidding process at APP.

Announcement number: CN/35741/12192019

Reference number: REF-46571-12-19-2019

Given that the website of the Public Procurement Agency could be difficult to navigate for non-Albanian speakers, you can find the bid documents, with the exception of the masterplan and feasibility study, uploaded below.

All bids must be submitted by March 12th, 2020 until 13:00 hours.

Announcement documents

Contract Notification

Bid documents

DSK ENGLISH 19.12.2019

VIA – TERMS OF REFERENCE

VJOSE NARTE PROTECTED PANORAMA

DRAFT CONTRACT VIA – 19.12.2019

KPI – VIA 19.12.2019

PHOTO

VIA -TOPOGRAPHIC SURVEY – HTR 1-5000

Source: APP