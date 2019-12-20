Albania Reopens Vlora Airport Bidding Process

TIRANA, December 20
Albanian authorities informed on Thursday the opening of an international bid on the design, construction, operation, maintenance and transfer for the long-awaited Vlora airport, in Vjosa-Narta Protected Landscape. The bidding was made public by the Public Procurement Agency on Friday morning.
All interested international companies can find the information on the bidding process at APP.
Announcement number: CN/35741/12192019
Reference number: REF-46571-12-19-2019
Given that the website of the Public Procurement Agency could be difficult to navigate for non-Albanian speakers, you can find the bid documents, with the exception of the masterplan and feasibility study, uploaded below.
All bids must be submitted by March 12th, 2020 until 13:00 hours.
Announcement documents
Bid documents
VJOSE NARTE PROTECTED PANORAMA
DRAFT CONTRACT VIA – 19.12.2019
VIA -TOPOGRAPHIC SURVEY – HTR 1-5000
Source: APP
