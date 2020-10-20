Albania Records over 300 New COVID-19 Cases

TIRANA, October 20

For the first time on Tuesday, the Albanian Health Authorities reported over 300 new cases of coronavirus across the country and four deaths. The Health Ministry reported that the 1,407 additional tests conducted during the last 24-hours confirmed 301 positive coronavirus cases. This is the highest daily number since the start of the pandemic, while for the past week it has been common to see over 200 new cases announced daily.

Based on the data, almost half of the cases (144) were recorded in Tirana.

Currently, 255 patients are hospitalized, 22 are in the intensive care unit, while five are intubated.

COVID-19 statistics, Tuesday, October 20, 2020

Positive cases – 17,651

Active cases – 6,968

Recovered patients – 10.225

Deaths – 458

Breakdown of active cases by region

Tirana – 3,430

Durres – 700

Shkodra – 473

Fier – 444

Korca – 432

Lezha – 349

Elbasan – 302

Vlora – 270

Berat – 215

Kukes – 176

Diber – 91

Gjirokastra – 86

Source: Health Ministry