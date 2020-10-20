Albania Records over 300 New COVID-19 Cases

TIRANA, October 20
For the first time on Tuesday, the Albanian Health Authorities reported over 300 new cases of coronavirus across the country and four deaths. The Health Ministry reported that the 1,407 additional tests conducted during the last 24-hours confirmed 301 positive coronavirus cases. This is the highest daily number since the start of the pandemic, while for the past week it has been common to see over 200 new cases announced daily.
Based on the data, almost half of the cases (144) were recorded in Tirana.
Currently, 255 patients are hospitalized, 22 are in the intensive care unit, while five are intubated.
COVID-19 statistics, Tuesday, October 20, 2020
Positive cases – 17,651
Active cases – 6,968
Recovered patients – 10.225
Deaths – 458
Breakdown of active cases by region
Tirana – 3,430
Durres – 700
Shkodra – 473
Fier – 444
Korca – 432
Lezha – 349
Elbasan – 302
Vlora – 270
Berat – 215
Kukes – 176
Diber – 91
Gjirokastra – 86
Source: Health Ministry
