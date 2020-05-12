Albania Plans to Legalize Marijuana for Medical Use

TIRANA, May 12

Calling medical marijuana a global trend, Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama said on Tuesday that a draft law on the legalization of cannabis use for medical purposes can be passed within this parliamentary session. The Premier said during a Q and A session with journalists that the government has been working on this issue for a year. According to Rama, now is the time to proceed with this law as illegal cultivation of cannabis is under control.

Currently, neighbor North Macedonia is the only country in the region that has legalized medical cannabis cultivation and it seems to have positioned itself in the market.

Further on, the legalization of medical cannabis could pave the way for the expansion of industrial hemp in Albania.

Source: Local media